FILE PHOTO: Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro, Environment Minister Ricardo Salles and Vice President Hamilton Mourao attend a swearing-in ceremony for the country's new army commander in Brasilia, Brazil January 11, 2019. REUTERS/Adriano Machado

BRASILIA (Reuters) - Brazilian Vice President Hamilton Mourao said on Monday the country’s pension overhaul should increase the period of contributions from members of the military to 35 years, from 30 years currently, with some transition period.

Mourao, a retired military general, also said the changes should include taxing military widows’ pensions.