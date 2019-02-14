Brazil's Bolsonaro to seek quick consensus on pension reform

FILE PHOTO: Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro attends the World Economic Forum (WEF) annual meeting in Davos, Switzerland, January 22, 2019. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro said on Wednesday he will talk to Congress leaders and his economic team on Thursday to try to reach a consensus regarding the pension reform proposal the government plans to send to the parliament.

In an interview with local TV broadcaster Record, Bolsonaro said minimum retirement age is the most controversial aspect, with proposals varying from 62 to 65 years old for men and 57 to 60 years old for women. “God willing, we will make a decision tomorrow,” the president said.