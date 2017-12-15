FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
December 15, 2017 / 6:08 PM / Updated 7 minutes ago

Brazil's new politics minister highlights pension reform challenge

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRASILIA (Reuters) - Brazil’s new minister of political affairs Carlos Marun said congressional approval of legislation to overhaul the costly social security system will be his biggest challenge as he takes over government relations with Congress.

Marun was sworn in to succeed Antonio Imbassahy, whose PSDB party quit President Michel Temer’s governing coalition which has been unable to deliver the votes needed to pass a pension bill that is vital to reducing Brazil’s huge budget deficit. A first vote in the lower house has been put off until February 19.

Reporting by Anthony Boadle; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli

