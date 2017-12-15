Brazil's new politics minister highlights pension reform challenge

BRASILIA (Reuters) - Brazil’s new minister of political affairs Carlos Marun said congressional approval of legislation to overhaul the costly social security system will be his biggest challenge as he takes over government relations with Congress.

Marun was sworn in to succeed Antonio Imbassahy, whose PSDB party quit President Michel Temer’s governing coalition which has been unable to deliver the votes needed to pass a pension bill that is vital to reducing Brazil’s huge budget deficit. A first vote in the lower house has been put off until February 19.