Brazil's Senate to hold final pension reform vote October 22: senator

FILE PHOTO: Senator Antonio Anastasia, rapporteur of the special senate committee looks on before presenting the report on impeachment proceedings against President Dilma Rousseff in Brasilia, Brazil, May 4, 2016. REUTERS/Adriano Machado

BRASILIA (Reuters) - Brazil’s Senate will hold the second and final vote on pension reform on Oct. 22, party leaders agreed on Tuesday, according to Senator Antonio Anastasia of the Brazilian Social Democratic Party.

Anastasia said in a Twitter post that party leaders had overcome differences over how surplus oil revenue from the auction of pre-salt concessions will be shared between federal, state and local governments.

The impasse had led senators to delay voting on the fiscally crucial overhaul of Brazil’s costly social security system.