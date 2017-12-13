FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Brazil's Temer sees economy hurt if pension reform fails
Sections
Featured
After fires, Southern California faces risk of mudslides
environment
After fires, Southern California faces risk of mudslides
Backed by Putin, Russian military talks foreign policy
Russia
Backed by Putin, Russian military talks foreign policy
Bitcoin euphoria puts other retail bets in shade
Exchange-traded funds
Bitcoin euphoria puts other retail bets in shade
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
December 13, 2017 / 2:01 PM / in 2 hours

Brazil's Temer sees economy hurt if pension reform fails

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazil’s President Michel Temer warned on Wednesday that the Brazilian economy could suffer if his social security overhaul bill is not approved by Congress, and he urged the country’s mayors to voice support for the unpopular reform bill.

Brazil's President Michel Temer attends a meeting with Business Leaders to discuss the pension reform bill in the lower house, in Brasilia, Brazil December 12, 2017. REUTERS/Adriano Machado

Temer has been scrambling for votes to win passage in the lower house next week of the measure considered vital to bringing a huge budget deficit under control. Investors fear failure to pass the bill could weaken the real currency and the stock market, while boosting interest rates and possibly fueling new credit rating downgrades for Brazil next year.

Reporting by Anthony BoadleEditing by Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.