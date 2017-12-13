Brazil's Temer sees economy hurt if pension reform fails

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazil’s President Michel Temer warned on Wednesday that the Brazilian economy could suffer if his social security overhaul bill is not approved by Congress, and he urged the country’s mayors to voice support for the unpopular reform bill.

Brazil's President Michel Temer attends a meeting with Business Leaders to discuss the pension reform bill in the lower house, in Brasilia, Brazil December 12, 2017. REUTERS/Adriano Machado

Temer has been scrambling for votes to win passage in the lower house next week of the measure considered vital to bringing a huge budget deficit under control. Investors fear failure to pass the bill could weaken the real currency and the stock market, while boosting interest rates and possibly fueling new credit rating downgrades for Brazil next year.