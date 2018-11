RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) - Brazil’s far-right president-elect Jair Bolsonaro said on Thursday that debt-ridden state-controlled oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA (PETR4.SA) is not in the position to afford new investments and will need to look for partnerships.

Bolsonaro also said that a proposed deal between Embraer SA (EMBR3.SA) and Boeing Co (BA.N) that requires the Brazilian government’s nod is “going through,” without elaborating.