Brazil poll shows rising rejection of Bolsonaro

FILE PHOTO: Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro looks on as he leaves the Alvorada Palace in Brasilia, Brazil December 12, 2019. REUTERS/Adriano Machado/File Photo

BRASILIA (Reuters) - The approval rating of Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro’s government is dropping steadily and its negative rating is climbing, a CNI/Ibope poll showed on Friday, as his combative political style and a weak recession weigh on his popularity.

The number of Brazilians that rate his government as great or good has slipped to 29% from 31% in September, while those that view it as bad or terrible have increased to 38% from 34% in the previous poll, the new survey said.

The right-wing government’s positive rating has declined in Ibope’s four previous polls this year, falling from 35% in April. Its negative rating has risen from 27% in April.

Public confidence in Bolsonaro’s governing style is also dropping, the poll said. A majority of those polled, or 53%, do not approve of the way he is governing Brazil, up from 40% in April and 50% in September. Those who approve of his way of governing has fallen to 40% from 51% in April and 44% in September.

The number of Brazilians who said they trusted Bolsonaro has also dropped off, within the margin of error, to 41% from 51% in April and 42% in September. Those who have no trust in him rose to 56% from 45% in April and 55% in September.

The poll commissioned by industry lobby CNI was carried out Dec. 5-8, before the latest developments in a corruption investigation of Bolsonaro’s son Senator Flavio Bolsonaro.

The survey polled 2,000 people and has a margin of error of plus or minus 1 percentage point.