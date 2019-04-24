Poll shows more Brazilians rejecting Bolsonaro: CNI/Ibope

FILE PHOTO: Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro reacts during a ceremony marking his first 100 days in office at the Planalto Palace in Brasilia, Brazil April 11, 2019. REUTERS/Adriano Machado/File Photo

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - The number of Brazilians rejecting the government of President Jair Bolsonaro continued to rise this month, according to an opinion poll released on Wednesday, underscoring his early struggles after easily winning an October election.

Pollster Ibope said 27 percent of those surveyed found the government doing a “bad” or “terrible” job, according to a survey commissioned by industry group CNI, up from 24 percent in March and 11 percent in January. The government’s “good/great” rating was 35 percent, little changed from 34 percent in March, but down from 49 percent in January.

Ibope surveyed 2,000 people between April 12-15 across Brazil. The poll’s margin of error is 2 percentage points.