Bolsonaro aide: Brazil will not hike a financial tax

Brazil's Chief of Staff Minister Onyx Lorenzoni attends a news conference in Brasilia, Brazil January 3, 2019. REUTERS/Adriano Machado

BRASILIA (Reuters) - Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro’s chief of staff said on Friday that there would be no hike in a financial transaction tax, contradicting what the leader himself said earlier in the day.

The chief of staff, Onyx Lorenzoni, said that after Bolsonaro spoke with the head of Brazil’s tax collection agency, it was understood that there would be no need to increase the tax. Lorenzoni also said it was not set in stone that the Bolsonaro team’s pension reform package would have minimum retirement ages of 57 for women and 62 for men, as the president said earlier on Friday.