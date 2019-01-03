Brazil will do pension reform, evaluating privatization: Bolsonaro aide

BRASILIA (Reuters) - Brazil presidential chief of staff Onyx Lorenzoni said on Thursday that President Jair Bolsonaro had a productive first meeting with his full cabinet, and that by early next week each minister would announce their top immediate priority.
Onyx reiterated that the Bolsonaro government would carry out pension reform, though he provided no details. He also said that an expected ambitious privatization program was still under evaluation.
