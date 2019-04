Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro speaks at an event with Israeli and Brazilian business people, attended by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, in Jerusalem April 2, 2019. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

BRASILIA (Reuters) - Brazil’s President Jair Bolsonaro said on Tuesday his economic team is studying lowering taxes on companies, in televised remarks during a visit to Israel.

In January, Bolsonaro had told the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, that his government would work to reduce and simplify taxes as part of an effort to make it easier to do business in the country.