2 months ago
June 10, 2017 / 12:54 AM / 2 months ago

Brazil's Temer sees healthy institutions in electoral court ruling

Brazil's President Michel Temer gestures during a inauguration ceremony of the new Minister of Justice, Torquato Jardim, at the Planalto Palace, in Brasilia, Brazil May 31, 2017.Ueslei Marcelino

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRASILIA (Reuters) - Brazilian President Michel Temer saw an electoral court ruling in his favor on Friday as a sign of effective institutions keeping the country's democracy working, his spokesman said in brief televised remarks following the court's decision.

Brazil's top electoral court dismissed a case that threatened to unseat Temer for alleged illegal campaign funding in the 2014 election, when he was the running mate of impeached President Dilma Rousseff.

Reporting by Anthony Boadle; Writing by Brad Haynes; Editing by Leslie Adler

