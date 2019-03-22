Brazil court to decide on release of former president on Wednesday

FILE PHOTO: Brazil's former President Michel Temer is seen at the Federal Police headquarters in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil March 21, 2019. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes/File Photo

RIO DE JANEIRO/BRASILIA (Reuters) - A Brazilian appeals court will decide on Wednesday whether to grant a request for the release of former President Michel Temer, a judge at the court said on Friday.

Judge Ivan Athié said that the Regional Federal Court of the 2nd Region (TRF-2) will decide on the petition by Temer’s defense. Athié has also requested that federal judge Marcelo Bretas, who asked for the arrest of the former president, expresses his opinion about the release request.

Temer was taken into custody on Thursday, accused of leading a group of politicians that received bribes for years in Brazil.