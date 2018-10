Related Coverage Bolsonaro's party head says new Brazil cabinet to be announced Monday

Jair Bolsonaro, far-right lawmaker and presidential candidate of the Social Liberal Party (PSL), looks on as he arrives to cast his vote, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil October 28, 2018. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes/Pool/File Photo

RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) - Brazil’s President-elect Jair Bolsonaro will travel to Brasilia to meet with current President Michel Temer on Tuesday next week, his future chief of staff Onyx Lorenzoni said.

Proposed economy minister Paulo Guedes, speaking in Rio de Janeiro alongside Lorenzoni, said it is better if pension reform happens sooner rather than later.