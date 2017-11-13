FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Brazil's president to begin cabinet reshuffle: press office
Sections
Featured
Life inside Rohingya refugee camps
Focus 360
Life inside Rohingya refugee camps
Puerto Rico requests $94.4 billion from Congress for rebuild
Hurricane Maria
Puerto Rico requests $94.4 billion from Congress for rebuild
BlackRock's Fink says no need for hysteria in markets
Reuters Global Investment Outlook Summit
BlackRock's Fink says no need for hysteria in markets
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
November 13, 2017 / 11:03 PM / Updated an hour ago

Brazil's president to begin cabinet reshuffle: press office

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRASÍLIA (Reuters) - Brazil’s President Michel Temer will start a cabinet reshuffle that should be completed in mid-December, his press office said on Monday without providing a reason for the change.

Brazil's President Michel Temer attends a ceremony at Planalto Palace in Brasilia, Brazil November 9, 2017. REUTERS/Adriano Machado

The announcement came after the resignation on Monday of Bruno Araujo, head of the Ministry of the Cities, one of four ministries held by the centrist PSDB party in Temer’s government. PSDB plans to stand its own candidate for the presidential election next October and many of its members want to distance themselves from the unpopular government.

Reporting by Lisandra Paraguassu; Writing by Marcelo Teixeira; Editing by Lisa Shumaker

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.