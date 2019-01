FILE PHOTO: Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro attends a ceremony at the Planalto Palace in Brasilia, Brazil January 7, 2019. REUTERS/Adriano Machado/File Photo

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazil’s President Jair Bolsonaro wants “bilateral trade with the entire world without an ideological bias,” he said on Twitter on Saturday ahead of the Davos World Economic Forum later this month.

Latin America’s largest economy is also one of the world’s most restrictive. The Heritage Foundation, a right-wing think tank, last year ranked Brazil 153 out of 180 countries in its Index of Economic Freedom.