Brazil President Bolsonaro mulls trip to Texas after NYC visit nixed

FILE PHOTO - Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro speaks during a ceremony at the Itamaraty Palace in Brasilia, Brazil May 3, 2019. REUTERS/Adriano Machado

BRASILIA (Reuters) - Brazil’s right-wing President Jair Bolsonaro is considering traveling to the United States to be honored at an event in Texas next week, his spokesman said on Monday, just days after he canceled a heavily criticized visit to New York City.

Spokesman Otavio Rego Barros, speaking at a regular press briefing, said plans were still being finalized for a potential trip by Bolsonaro to Dallas for an event to be held between May 14 and 16 at the invitation of Mayor Mike Rawlings.

Bolsonaro canceled a visit to New York this month where he was set to be honored as person of the year by the Brazilian-American Chamber of Commerce, after facing criticisms for his past racist, homophobic and anti-environment remarks.

New York Mayor Bill de Blasio had called Bolsonaro “a dangerous man” and several high profile sponsors had pulled out of the event. The gala was also moved from the American Museum of Natural History after the museum came under pressure not to host the event.

Barros did not say whether he would be received by the Brazilian-American chamber during his visit to Texas.

“Other authorities, other businessmen, other politicians, including those in the Democratic Party, have invited our president to share with them a positive and democratic environment in the United States of America,” Barros said.