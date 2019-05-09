Brazil president's trip to Texas brokered by ex-president Bush: spokesman

FILE PHOTO - Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro gestures during a ceremony at the Planalto Palace in Brasilia, Brazil April 30, 2019. REUTERS/Adriano Machado

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro’s decision to visit Texas next week followed an invitation from former U.S. President George W. Bush, a spokesman for Bolsonaro said on Thursday.

The far-right Brazilian president canceled plans to attend an event in New York City amid pressure from environmentalists, gay rights activists and Mayor Bill de Blasio. He recently announced he would visit Texas to speak at an event hosted by World Affairs Councils of America.