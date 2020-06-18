Brazil education minister quits after antagonizing Supreme Court

FILE PHOTO: Brazil's Education Minister Abraham Weintraub attends a session at the plenary of the Chamber of Deputies in Brasilia, Brazil May 15, 2019. REUTERS/Adriano Machado

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro’s firebrand education minister announced on Thursday he was stepping down, following blunders that aggravated tense relations between the right-wing president and the country’s Supreme Court.

Education Minister Abraham Weintraub said in a video posted to social media that he would not discuss the reason he was leaving the government to take a role at the World Bank. He read from a prepared statement to the stone-faced president and then gave him a hug.

Weintraub has been one of the loudest ideological voices in Bolsonaro’s government. His aggressive style has made trouble for the president this year, including racist remarks about China, Brazil’s top trading partner, and a suggestion that Supreme Court judges should be locked up.

“If it were up to me, I’d stick all those bums in jail,” the minister said in a videotaped cabinet meeting.

The court included Weintraub in its investigation of an alleged libel and disinformation network run by Bolsonaro’s supporters after that recording became public in May.

Bolsonaro also has ramped up tensions with the Supreme Court, participating in demonstrations calling for it to be disbanded after it authorized an investigation of his alleged interference in law enforcement.

The president, however, was seeking to ease tensions in recent days when Weintraub participated on Sunday in the latest of weekly protests, leading to a public rebuke from Bolsonaro. Since then, speculation about Weintraub’s departure has grown daily.

It was unclear what job he will take at the World Bank, which did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

His departure came the same day Brazilian police arrested a former aide to Bolsonaro’s eldest son in a graft investigation, threatening to ratchet up his battle with the judiciary.