BRASILIA (Reuters) - An ally of President Jair Bolsonaro won a fraught vote for the head of Brazil’s Senate on Saturday, likely easing the far-right president’s legislative efforts to open the economy, tackle crime and enact socially conservative measures.

Davi Alcolumbre, from the Democratas party, saw off veteran senator Renan Calheiros, who withdrew his candidacy after the president’s son, Flavio Bolsonaro, voted in favor of Alcolumbre.