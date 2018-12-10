Bolsonaro vows a corruption-free, prosperous, safe Brazil

FILE PHOTO: Brazil's President-elect Jair Bolsonaro walks at the Army Headquarters in Brasilia, Brazil December 5, 2018. REUTERS/Adriano Machado

BRASILIA (Reuters) - Right-wing President-elect Jair Bolsonaro promised on Monday to end “corruption and lies” in Brazilian politics and build an efficient state that creates jobs and prosperity.

Bolsonaro, who takes office on Jan. 1, spoke at a ceremony at the top electoral court that confirmed his election by approving his campaign accounts. “I will dedicate myself day and night to the objective that unites us: building a prosperous, safe and just nation,” he said.