Brazil anti-graft judge accepts Bolsonaro's offer to lead justice ministry

Supporters of Brazil's president-elect Jair Bolsonaro wait outside Bolsonaro's condominium at Barra da Tijuca neighbourhood in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil November 1, 2018. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) - Brazilian federal judge Sergio Moro, a crusading anti-corruption judge, said on Thursday he had accepted an offer from far-right President-elect Jair Bolsonaro to lead the justice ministry, drawn by the chance to implement a broad agenda to combat graft and organized crime.

Moro, who led the so-called “Operation Car Wash” resulting in a 12-year bribery sentence for former leftist President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, said he would hand over the reins of that sprawling investigation to other judges to avoid controversy.

