Brazil doctors delay removing president-elect Bolsonaro's colostomy bag

Brazil's President-elect Jair Bolsonaro arrives to a meeting in Brasilia, Brazil November 20, 2018. REUTERS/Adriano Machado

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Doctors treating Brazil president-elect Jair Bolsonaro said in a Friday statement they have delayed removing his colostomy bag and that his intestines remain inflamed, though he is in overall good health after being stabbed in a September assassination attempt.

Bolsonaro was nearly killed in the Sept. 6 attack during a street campaign rally. Doctors at the Albert Einstein hospital said they will examine him again in January, after he takes office, to determine when they can remove his colostomy bag.