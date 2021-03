FILE PHOTO: Brazil's Foreign Minister Ernesto Araujo attends a news conference at the Itamaraty Palace in Brasilia, Brazil March 2, 2021. REUTERS/Adriano Machado

BRASILIA (Reuters) - Brazilian Foreign Minister Ernesto Araujo has tendered his resignation, a government source told Reuters on Monday.

The source requested anonymity as the information is not yet public. The information was first reported by Brazilian newspaper O Globo.