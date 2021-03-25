Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
Emerging Markets

Brazil foreign policy must improve amid pandemic, says Senate president

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: President of Brazil's Senate Rodrigo Pacheco looks on during a session of the Federal Senate in Brasilia, Brazil March 3, 2021. REUTERS/Adriano Machado

BRASILIA (Reuters) - Brazil’s foreign policy must improve to support the country’s COVID-19 response, Senate President Rodrigo Pacheco said on Thursday, adding that it was up to President Jair Bolsonaro to decide if he would replace Foreign Minister Ernesto Araujo.

A close ideological ally of the president, Araujo has faced criticism for his barbs against vaccine superpower China and struggles to secure shots from the U.S. stockpile.

Reporting by Maria Carolina Marcello; Writing by Gabriel Stargardter; Editing by Brad Haynes

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up