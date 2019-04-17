Brazil pension reform vote delayed to next week: majority leader

BRASILIA (Reuters) - A key committee vote on the Brazilian government’s proposed pension reform will likely be delayed until next Tuesday, the majority leader in the lower house of Congress said on Wednesday, adding to investor concerns about the bill’s fate.

Brazil’s currency, the real, weakened more than 1 percent to 3.9453 against the U.S. dollar, as traders cited worries that the government was struggling even with the preliminary steps toward passing the reform. An overhaul of Brazil’s social security system is seen as crucial to reining in a budget deficit and reigniting economic growth.