Brazil president Bolsonaro to spend 10 days resting following Jan. 28 surgery

FILE PHOTO: Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro attends a swearing-in ceremony for the country's new Navy commander in Brasilia, Brazil January 9, 2019. REUTERS/Adriano Machado

RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) - Brazil’s new President Jair Bolsonaro will spend 10 days resting after surgery on Jan. 28 to remove a colostomy bag, his doctor said on Tuesday, a result of a stabbing the far-right politician suffered while on the campaign trail in September.

“He will be able to govern,” his doctor Antonio Macedo, said in an interview. “But the recommendation is that he does not leave his home because his immune system will be weak.”

“He must rest at home, but because he is strong and very upbeat, he should recover quickly,” he said.

Bolsonaro, a former army captain, was elected in a polarizing election on a platform to rid the country of graft, be tough on crime and liberalize the economy.

He nearly died last September after being stabbed during a campaign event, which forced him to undergo two surgeries and kept him away from the campaign trail for weeks. He has been using a colostomy bag since.

Bolsonaro will check into a Sao Paulo hospital on Jan. 27 and undergo the surgery the next day.