Brazil President Bolsonaro's cellphones targeted by hackers: Justice Ministry

FILE PHOTO: Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro speaks during a ceremony to launch the new worker fund stimulus at the Planalto Palace in Brasilia, Brazil July 24, 2019. REUTERS/Adriano Machado

BRASÍLIA (Reuters) - Cellphones used by President Jair Bolsonaro were a target of cyber attacks, the Brazilian Justice Ministry said in a statement on Thursday, after being briefed about the incident by the federal police “as a matter of national security.”

Bolsonaro is the latest high-ranking government official to be targeted by cyber attacks. The ministry claimed the attack came from people arrested last Tuesday in connection with a probe into a group of people accused of hacking other government authorities.