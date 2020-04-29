Brazil supreme court bars Ramagem appointment as federal police chief: ruling

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazilian Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes on Wednesday granted an injunction suspending the appointment of Alexandre Ramagem as chief of the country’s federal police, according to a ruling seen by Reuters.

The ruling came after a request by the PDT party, which claimed Ramagem’s appointment would allow President Jair Bolsonaro, who has a longtime friendship with Ramagem, to unlawfully interfere with police affairs.