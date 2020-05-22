World News
May 22, 2020 / 8:21 PM / Updated 25 minutes ago

Brazil Supreme Court rules to release video of Bolsonaro's alleged interference

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro looks on during a protest against the President of the Chamber of Deputies Rodrigo Maia, Brazilian Supreme Court, quarantine and social distancing measures, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Brasilia, Brazil May 17, 2020. REUTERS/Adriano Machado

BRASILIA (Reuters) - A justice on Brazil’s Supreme Court on Friday ruled to release a video in which far-right President Jair Bolsonaro allegedly tried to interfere in law enforcement appointments to protect his family from investigation.

Reporting by Ricardo Brito; Editing by Chris Reese

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below