Brazil Supreme Court rules to release video of Bolsonaro's alleged interference
FILE PHOTO: Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro looks on during a protest against the President of the Chamber of Deputies Rodrigo Maia, Brazilian Supreme Court, quarantine and social distancing measures, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Brasilia, Brazil May 17, 2020. REUTERS/Adriano Machado
BRASILIA (Reuters) - A justice on Brazil’s Supreme Court on Friday ruled to release a video in which far-right President Jair Bolsonaro allegedly tried to interfere in law enforcement appointments to protect his family from investigation.
Reporting by Ricardo Brito; Editing by Chris Reese