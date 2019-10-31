Brazil to submit administrative reform bill to Congress next week

FILE PHOTO: Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro looks on during a ceremony ahead of Aviator's Day at Brasilia Air Base in Brasilia, Brazil October 18, 2019. REUTERS/Adriano Machado/File Photo

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazilian House Speaker Rodrigo Maia said on Thursday that President Jair Bolsonaro has promised to submit next week a proposal for administrative reform aimed at reducing public spending.

In an interview with GloboNews after attending an event in São Paulo, Maia said that the focus of this reform should be to raise the quality of public services. The reform is expected to reduce job security for new hires in the public sector, among other provisions, and cut benefits more broadly.