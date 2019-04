Brazil's Vice President Hamilton Mourao looks on near Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro during an award ceremony for the Order of Military Judicial Merit, in Brasilia, Brazil March 28, 2019. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) - Brazil’s Vice President Hamilton Mourao said on Tuesday that he expects Congress to approve pension reform in coming months and that next up will be tax reform.

Last week, President Jair Bolsonaro said he was certain Congress would pass pension reform, but with some changes to the original proposal.