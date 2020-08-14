Brazil's Bolsonaro gains more popular approval, says Datafolha poll

FILE PHOTO: Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro looks on during a press statement at the Alvorada Palace in Brasilia, Brazil August 12, 2020. REUTERS/Adriano Machado/File Photo

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - The approval rating of Brazil’s far-right president, Jair Bolsonaro, has risen to 37%, the highest level since he arrived in power in January 2019, a poll by Datafolha showed on Friday.

Datafolha said his approval went up five percentage points from a previous survey in June, while disapproval ratings dropped 10 percentage points, to 34%.

Bolsonaro’s spike in popularity comes as the government has been making emergency 600 reais monthly payments to low-paid and informal workers, totaling more than 250 billion reais ($47 billion). The government is considering extending them for more months, as they expire in September.

Brazil is suffering the world’s worst coronavirus outbreak after the United States, with 3.2 million cases and 105,463 deaths.