FILE PHOTO: Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro reacts during a ceremony at the Planalto Palace in Brasilia, Brazil December 18, 2019. REUTERS/Adriano Machado

BRASILIA (Reuters) - Brazil’s President Jair Bolsonaro said on Thursday that a bill authorizing mining on protected indigenous reserves was ready and only needed to be sent to Congress for consideration.

Bolsonaro told supporters that indigenous people should also be allowed to commercially farm on their land and that native populations should be involved in a drive to expand the country’s beef production.