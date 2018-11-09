Brazil's Bolsonaro says budget deficit situation reaching limit

Brazil's President-elect Jair Bolsonaro attends a joint news conference with Brazil's President Michel Temer (not pictured) at the Planalto Palace in Brasilia, Brazil November 7, 2018. REUTERS/Adriano Machado/File Photo

BRASILIA (Reuters) - President-elect Jair Bolsonaro said on Friday that tackling Brazil’s budget deficit was a priority but decisions on what to do about it this year, such as a possible veto on a pay rise for the judiciary, were up to incumbent President Michel Temer.

Bolsonaro said live on a webcast that he would like to see some form of pension reform passed this year to make it easier to deal with the deficit after he takes office on Jan. 1.

In a radio interview earlier on Friday, Temer said his government was looking at a bill to advance partial reforms because his proposal for an overhaul of the costly pension system does not have enough support in Congress.