SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazil’s far-right President Jair Bolsonaro on Wednesday said in a video posted on his Twitter account that Culture Secretary Regina Duarte had resigned after roughly after two months in the post, the latest sign of upheaval in his government.

Duarte, an actress and vocal supporter of Bolsonaro, said in the video that she decided to resign because she misses her family in Sao Paulo.