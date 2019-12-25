Brazil's Bolsonaro says he had partial memory loss after a fall this week

FILE PHOTO: Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro looks on as he leaves the Alvorada Palace in Brasilia, Brazil December 12, 2019. REUTERS/Adriano Machado/File Photo

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro said on Tuesday night that he briefly lost his memory after falling at his presidential residence in Brasilia, the capital, earlier this week.

The president’s office disclosed on Monday that Bolsonaro, 64, had suffered a fall and was taken to a hospital Monday night for a brain scan, which detected no abnormalities. Bolsonaro spent the night in the hospital and was discharged on Tuesday.

“I had partial memory loss. This morning I managed to recover a lot of stuff,” Bolsonaro told the Band TV network Tuesday night. “Now I am fine. I did not know, for instance, what I had done in the previous day.”

Since September 2018, Bolsonaro has undergone four surgeries because of a knife attack he suffered during the election campaign.

Recently, the right-wing president also journalists he potentially had skin cancer, but a biopsy ruled out the disease.