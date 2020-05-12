Brazil's Bolsonaro says he is not worried about investigations

Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro wearing a protective face mask looks on before a national flag hoisting ceremony in front the Alvorada Palace, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Brasilia, Brazil May 12, 2020. REUTERS/Adriano Machado

BRASILIA (Reuters) - Brazil’s President Jair Bolsonaro said on Tuesday he is not worried about an investigation authorized by the Supreme Court into his motives for replacing the federal police chief, adding that the federal police had never investigated his family.

Former Justice Minister Sergio Moro resigned last month, accusing Bolsonaro of seeking to interfere in federal police investigations. Moro’s legal team on Tuesday said investigators had reviewed video of a cabinet meeting confirming the allegations. Bolsonaro said the recording should have been destroyed.