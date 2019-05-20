Brazil's Bolsonaro says political class is an impediment

Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro attends the event "Nacao Caixa" of Caixa Economica Federal Bank in Brasilia, Brazil May 10.REUTERS/Adriano Machado

RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) - Brazilian right-wing President Jair Bolsonaro blamed interest groups for impeding him from governing on Monday and said the country’s big problem was its political class.

Since he took office Jan. 1, Bolsonaro has suffered a series of setbacks in Congress and his plan to overhaul Brazil’s pension system has been delayed by disputes with lawmakers, including his political allies.

“Every time I touch a wound, an army of influential people turns against me,” he said in a speech to businessmen in Rio de Janeiro.