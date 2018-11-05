Brazil's Bolsonaro says to propose pension reform next year

FILE PHOTO - Brazil's new president-elect, Jair Bolsonaro, waves to supporters as he watches airplanes performing near his condominium at Barra da Tijuca neighbourhood in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil October 31, 2018. REUTERS/Lucas Landau

BRASILIA (Reuters) - Right-wing President-elect Jair Bolsonaro said on Monday he will send Congress a proposal to overhaul Brazil’s costly pension system when his government takes office on Jan. 1.

In an interview with Band TV, Bolsonaro said he plans to cut taxes in a responsible way, and will not revive a despised tax on transactions known and the CPMF. He also said Venezuela should no longer be a member of the Mercosur trade bloc because its leftist government has violated its democratic clause.