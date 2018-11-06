Brazil's Bolsonaro seeks movement on pension reform this year

Brazil's President-elect Jair Bolsonaro attends a session at the National Congress in Brasilia, Brazil November 6, 2018. REUTERS/Adriano Machado

BRASILIA (Reuters) - Brazil’s right-wing president-elect Jair Bolsonaro said on Tuesday that Congress must make some progress this year on pension reform proposed by the outgoing government before he takes office Jan 1.

Speaking to reporters on his first visit to Brasilia since he was elected nine days ago, Bolsonaro said he no longer favored a merger of the agriculture and environment ministries, a proposal that has been criticized by the congressional farm caucus and the incumbent Agriculture Minister Blairo Maggi.