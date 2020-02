FILE PHOTO: Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro looks on after a meeting with Brazil's Energy Minister Bento Albuquerque in Brasilia, Brazil January 15, 2020. REUTERS/Adriano Machado

BRASILIA (Reuters) - Brazil’s President Jair Bolsonaro said in a message sent to Congress on Monday that his legislative priorities for the year are tax reform, central bank autonomy, job creation and enacting regulatory framework for public sanitation.

Brazil’s Congress returned from the Christmas recess with lawmakers eyeing local mayoral elections in October, which political analysts say will make it unlikely that substantial laws will be passed this year.