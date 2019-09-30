Brazil's Bolsonaro to attend Japanese Emperor's enthronement ceremony

FILE PHOTO: Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro looks on during an inauguration ceremony for the Brazil's new Prosecutor-General Augusto Aras at the Planalto Palace, in Brasilia, Brazil, September 26, 2019. REUTERS/Adriano Machado

BRASILIA (Reuters) - Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro said on Monday he will attend the enthronement ceremony of Japanese Emperor Naruhito scheduled for Oct. 22 as part of a tour of Asia and the Middle East.

Speaking outside the Alvorada Palace in Brasilia, Bolsonaro said he would travel to Japan, joking that they have made him an outfit he “never thought he would wear, with a bow tie and all.”

After Japan, he will make official visits to China, Saudi Arabia, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates.

The tour is being seen as an attempt to build bridges after Bolsonaro had previously criticized China, and Brazil followed in the footsteps of the United States by moving its embassy in Israel to Jerusalem from Tel Aviv.