World News
March 11, 2020 / 8:52 PM / Updated 4 minutes ago

Brazil's Congress overturns presidential veto on spending bill

1 Min Read

BRASILIA (Reuters) - Brazil’s Congress overturned a presidential veto on Wednesday in an on-going battle over appropriations with President Jair Bolsonaro’s government, doubling social assistance for elderly and disabled people that will cost an extra 20 billion reais ($4.2 billion) this year.

The defeat added to the fiscal woes of a government that is trying to reign in spending to meet budget targets and has very little room for discretionary spending to boost a slow economy.

(This story corrects purpose of funding to social assistance.)

Reporting by Maria Carolina Marcello; Editing by Sandra Maler

