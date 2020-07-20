Brazil's minister of citizenship Onyx Lorenzoni tests positive for COVID-19

FILE PHOTO: Brazil's Chief of Staff Minister Onyx Lorenzoni attends a ceremony at the Planalto Palace in Brasilia, Brazil, February 12, 2020. REUTERS/Adriano Machado

BRASILIA (Reuters) - Brazil’s minister of Citizenship, Onyx Lorenzoni, said on Monday he tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

He is the third minister infected with COVID-19 in the government of President Jair Bolsonaro, who also tested positive for the disease earlier in July after coming down with a fever.

In his Twitter account, Lorenzoni said he started to feel the symptoms last Thursday and took the coronavirus test on Friday. The minister added he is being treated with a combination of drugs that includes chloroquine from which his body is showing “positive effects”.

Bolsonaro, himself a longtime advocate of the supposed virtues of the malaria drug to fight COVID-19, is also taking hydroxychloroquine and credits its use to his mild symptoms.

Brazil reported 2,098,389 confirmed cases of coronavirus by Sunday, with a total death toll of almost 80,000.