Brazil's Temer to shuffle cabinet in March at start of election year: source

BRASILIA (Reuters) - Brazilian President Michel Temer will shuffle his cabinet in March based on a new governing coalition formed ahead of next year’s elections, a senior government sourced said on Friday.

Brazil's President Michel Temer speaks during the opening ceremony of Futurecom, Technology and Telecom Congress in Sao Paulo, Brazil October 2, 2017. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

The source, who asked not to be named because he was not authorized to speak on the matter, said he did not expect Temer’s main ally today, the Brazilian Social Democracy Party (PSDB), to be part of the future government. The reshuffle will come as ministers have to leave the cabinet by April to run in the October elections.