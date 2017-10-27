FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Brazil's Temer to shuffle cabinet in March at start of election year: source
Sections
Featured
Mattis gets warning on artillery as he peers into North Korea
North Korea revealed
Mattis gets warning on artillery as he peers into North Korea
Wall Street loves electric cars, America loves trucks
Business
Wall Street loves electric cars, America loves trucks
Kaspersky CEO says hack claims cutting U.S. sales
Exclusive
Kaspersky CEO says hack claims cutting U.S. sales
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
October 27, 2017 / 7:44 PM / Updated 3 hours ago

Brazil's Temer to shuffle cabinet in March at start of election year: source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRASILIA (Reuters) - Brazilian President Michel Temer will shuffle his cabinet in March based on a new governing coalition formed ahead of next year’s elections, a senior government sourced said on Friday.

Brazil's President Michel Temer speaks during the opening ceremony of Futurecom, Technology and Telecom Congress in Sao Paulo, Brazil October 2, 2017. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

The source, who asked not to be named because he was not authorized to speak on the matter, said he did not expect Temer’s main ally today, the Brazilian Social Democracy Party (PSDB), to be part of the future government. The reshuffle will come as ministers have to leave the cabinet by April to run in the October elections.

Reporting by Anthony Boadle and Lisandra Paraguassú; Editing by Sandra Maler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.