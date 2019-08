FILE PHOTO: Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro looks on during a Soldier's Day ceremony, in Brasilia, Brazil August 23, 2019. REUTERS/Adriano Machado

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - The government of Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro saw its approval rating plunge to 29.4% from a previous level of 39% in February, according to a poll by CNT/MDA on Monday.

The poll, which also saw Bolsonaro’s personal disapproval rating surge to 53.7% from 28.2%, was conducted between Aug. 22 and Aug. 25.