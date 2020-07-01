Brazil's second largest port disrupted by strong winds, authority says

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - The port authority of Brazil’s second busiest port for grains and sugar, Paranaguá, said on Wednesday that two shiploaders at the port were displaced by strong winds on Tuesday.

The authority said in a statement that some terminals have no power to move conveyor belts, causing disruptions to some loading operations. The authority said it was still evaluating the damages.

The Brazilian navy has issued a new bad weather alert for the states of Rio Grande do Sul, Santa Catarina, Paraná, São Paulo, Rio de Janeiro, Espírito Santo and Bahia, the statement said. Several cities in the southern part of Brazil reported damages from strong winds on Tuesday.

Paranagua port authority said no damage had occurred in the area of flammable cargos, as well as in the private areas where liquids are handled.

Shipping agency Williams said in a note to clients the strong winds caused damages in some terminals, citing Paranaguá’s terminal 203 and the export corridor 214.

The port authority said it will soon release more information about port conditions.