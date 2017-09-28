Brazil's Eletrobras may pay debt to Petrobras with assets: minister

Brazil's Mines and Energy Minister, Fernando Coelho Filho attends the nation's 14th round of oil fields auctions, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, September 27, 2017. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazilian state-controlled power firm Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA could pay part of its debt to oil company Petróleo Brasileiro SA with an assets swap, the country’s energy minister, Fernando Coelho Filho, said on Thursday.

Eletrobras, as the company is known, owes some 10 billion reais ($3.15 billion) to Petróleo Brasileiro SA, or Petrobras, for supplying fuel to several of its thermal power plants.