World News
December 11, 2019 / 9:23 PM / Updated 3 hours ago

Brazil president Bolsonaro says he has a possible skin cancer

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro attends a meeting with businessmen at the National Confederation of Industry (CNI) in Brasilia, Brazil December 11, 2019. REUTERS/Adriano Machado

BRASILIA (Reuters) - Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro said on Wednesday that he has a possible skin cancer, after a medical visit where he had a mole removed from his ear.

The presidential office, however, said there is no sign that Bolsonaro has a cancer, adding that the president had been to a hospital in Brasilia in the afternoon. “The president is in good health, without any indication of a skin cancer and is keeping his appointments for this week,” said the statement.

Earlier, Bolsonaro also said he had been advised to cancel a trip to Salvador, in the state of Bahia, due to suffering from exhaustion.

Reporting by Lisandra Paraguassu, writing by Carolina Mandl; editing by Chris Reese and Sandra Maler

